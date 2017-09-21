Marillyn Hewson
While President Trump has called Lockheed’s F-35 fighter-jet program too expensive, the Commander-in-Chief remains an invaluable—if fickle—ally for the company, which counts
the U.S. government as its biggest customer. The contractor is also a prime beneficiary of the White House’s defense budget increase, as well as new arms deals with the likes of Saudi Arabia: Lockheed’s stock price has risen some 26% over the past year, handily beating the S&P, while revenue jumped 17% in 2016.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|3
|Newcomer?
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|50658
|Profits ($M)
|5302
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|86783.2
VIDEO
Here's What Marillyn Hewson Learned From Her Mother
The Lockheed Martin CEO explains to Fortune’s Susie Gharib.