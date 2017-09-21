Marianne Lake

JPMorgan Chase just had the most profitable year in its history, earning $24.7 billion in 2016. (The stock is up 37% over the past 12 months.) The woman reporting this news to investors was Lake, the company’s financial chief. With an office right next to CEO Jamie Dimon’s, the 18-year company veteran continues to be a major force within the firm. In addition to overseeing the bank’s finances—she has stepped up her game as a mentor and role model for other female executives within the bank. This year she became the operating committee sponsor of Women’s Interactive Networks, the firm’s largest resource group.