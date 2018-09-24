19
Marianne Lake
CFO, JPMorgan Chase, 49
Courtesy of JPMorgan Chase
Considered by her boss, Jamie Dimon, to be one of the quickest minds he’s encountered, Lake plays more of a copilot’s role in running America’s largest bank. The CEO’s mention of Lake in a succession-planning missive early this year solidified her status on a short list of candidates for the top job when Dimon eventually retires. Lake’s shepherding of the bank’s stress-testing submissions has helped JPMorgan Chase mostly sail through the process while allowing it to up its dividends and other shareholder payouts.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|24
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|113899.0
|Profits ($M)
|24441.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|384,095.0