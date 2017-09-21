Margo Georgiadis

The toy company CEO took the top job in February 2017 and has since been busy bringing in fresh tech talent, including a chief technology officer. Given her Silicon Valley background, it’s no surprise: Georgiadis spent nearly a decade at Google, most recently running sales and operations for the search giant’s Americas business. But turning the 72-year-old Barbie-maker into a tech-centric manufacturer will take more than a few hires. Mattel’s 2016 revenue came in at $5.5 billion, down 4% from the prior year.