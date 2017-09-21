25
Margaret Keane
President and CEO, Synchrony Financial, 58
Synchrony made news in August when Berkshire Hathaway revealed a big stake in the company. Warren Buffett’s vote of confidence has been a breath of fresh air for the lender and white label credit card issuer, whose stock had been feeling the pain of the retail industry’s doldrums (Synchrony partners with the likes of Gap and J.C. Penney). Now Keane, who oversaw the company’s 2014 split-off from General Electric, is looking to expand its online bank—which increased deposits 20% last year, to $52 billion.
|
Personal Information
|
|Previous Rank
|
29
|Newcomer?
|
-
|
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|
|Revenues ($M)
|
15122
|Profits ($M)
|
2251
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|
22826.1