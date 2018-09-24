38
Lynne Doughtie
Chairman and CEO, KPMG U.S., 55
Scott Halleran — Getty Images for KPMG
Doughtie hit some rough patches in the past year, including when former partners were charged with fraud in January. This spring, the firm revealed plans to add new independent directors to improve corporate governance. Doughtie has soldiered on, growing revenue 4% to $8.96 billion in 2017. The company is continuing its investment in A.I. and data analytics, announcing a new alliance with Google Cloud and expanding existing partnerships with IBM Watson and Microsoft.
