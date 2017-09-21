36
Lynne Doughtie
Chairman nad CEO, KPMG U.S., 54
Since becoming KPMG’s U.S. chairman and CEO in July 2015, Doughtie has kept the company on a steady upward trajectory, with revenue increasing 9.4% to $8.6 billion in fiscal 2016. In January, she debuted KPMG’s biggest-ever capital investment, the development of a $400 million, 55-acre learning and innovation facility in Orlando. The Big Four firm’s first female CEO, she continues to lead the KPMG Women’s Leadership Summit, an initiative focused on getting more women into the C-suite.