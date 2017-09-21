Lynn Good
Good became the first female chief of Duke Energy, the nation’s largest utility, in 2013. She has unloaded billions in overseas assets to refocus the company on surefire profitmakers like natural gas, completing a $4.9 billion acquisition in the sector late last year. Going forward, Good plans to steer the company even further away from coal and aims to reduce carbon emissions by 40% from 2005 levels by 2030. Over the next 10 years, Good says Duke will invest $11 billion in gas and renewable energy projects.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|11
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|23369
|Profits ($M)
|2152
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|61245.7
