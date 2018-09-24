31
Lisa Davis
CEO Siemens Energy, Siemens AG, 54
Courtesy of Siemens AG
A member of the German technology giant’s managing board, Davis oversees all activity in the Americas and serves as CEO of Siemens Energy. That puts her in charge of more than half the revenue of the $92 billion company: In fiscal 2017, the Americas region brought in $26.6 billion in revenue, while Siemens’s energy portfolio had sales of $23.3 billion. She also oversaw Siemens’s massive Egypt Megaproject, which was completed in July and increased the country’s power generation capacity by more than 40%.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|-
|Newcomer?
|NEW
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|91584.7
|Profits ($M)
|6667.4
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|106,073.6