Leanne Caret
A three-decade Boeing vet, Caret now presides over one of the nation’s top five defense businesses, a division with a top line nearly as big as the revenue of competitors Raytheon and Northrop Grumman. Caret also beat out rivals this summer when Boeing won a highly sought $805 million contract with the U.S. Navy to provide drones for refueling fighter jets—Boeing’s first major new Pentagon program in years. That and other new deals are putting Caret’s division on track to grow revenue for the first time since 2013.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|30
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|93392.0
|Profits ($M)
|8197.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|208,879.8