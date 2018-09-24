40
Kelly Grier
U.S. Chairman and Americas Managing Partner, EY, 49
Courtesy of EY
Named to her new post in July, Grier now leads more than 72,000 people, represents the firm in regulatory matters, and oversees the $15.6 billion in revenue generated by the Americas business, EY’s largest. The promotion comes 28 years into her career at EY, where she previously led the central U.S. region, serving many of the firm’s biggest audit and advisory clients. Her tenure heading up the Americas is off to a good start: The region had a strong fiscal year 2018, with revenues up more than 7% over last year.
