Kathy Warden
President and COO, Northrop Grumman, 47
Northrop Grumman’s next—and first female—CEO has been on a rocketride up the defense contractor’s ranks: Once head of Northrop’s tech-centric mission systems division, Warden was promoted last fall to president and COO, then quickly tapped to take over the top job, effective Jan. 1, 2019. An expert in military-grade IT and cybersecurity, Warden’s latest focus has been overseeing the integration of Orbital ATK, the precision weapon and satellite maker Northrop acquired in June for $9.2 billion.
|NEW
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|25803.0
|Profits ($M)
|2015.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|55,306.8