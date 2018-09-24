50
Kathryn Marinello
President and CEO, Hertz Global Holdings, 62
When Marinello stepped in as CEO of Hertz in 2017, the car-rental industry was in disarray, with upstarts like Uber and Lyft providing an alternative to renting. Facing losses of nearly $500 million that fiscal year, she knew Hertz was in need of drastic change. After instituting a tech overhaul and downsizing of its fleets, Hertz saw a profit of $327 million in 2017. Now it’s speeding into the next phase of its turnaround, rolling out new systems to improve customer experience and streamline the rental process.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|-
|Newcomer?
|NEW
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|8803.0
|Profits ($M)
|327.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|1,599.4