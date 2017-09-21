35
Kathleen Murphy
President, Personal Investing, Fidelity Investments, 54
Murphy’s division has now posted five years of record growth and controls $2.2 trillion in customer assets. She has also expanded her influence within Fidelity, becoming head of a unit tasked with developing innovative products and markets—vital to the company’s long-term success as it seeks to expand beyond its signature actively managed equity funds. In her role running Fidelity’s digital offerings, Murphy recently grew its Amazon partnership and added investing resources aimed at millennials and women.