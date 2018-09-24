34
Kathleen Murphy
President, Personal Investing, Fidelity Investments, 55
Courtesy of Fidelity Investments
Like Fidelity overall, Murphy’s retail investing business posted strong numbers in 2017: Client assets surpassed $2 trillion, up 20% year over year, for its sixth consecutive year of record growth. Her division made news in August when Fidelity announced the industry’s first zero-fee stock-index funds, cut fees on other index mutual funds, and did away with investment minimums. The moves raised—or perhaps lowered—the bar for Fidelity’s competitors in the battle to woo cost-sensitive investors.
