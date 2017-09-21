Karen Lynch
Lynch, who oversees businesses that account for more than 95% of Aetna’s revenues, suffered a blow this year when a federal judge blocked the insurer’s acquisition of Humana—an integration the executive would have helped lead. Despite the companies’ decision to call off the merger, Aetna’s stock reached a record high this year. The share price was buoyed by the company’s decision to withdraw from all state Obamacare exchanges by next year, a move intended to reverse last year’s dip in profits.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|26
|Newcomer?
|-
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|63155
|Profits ($M)
|2271
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|53994.1