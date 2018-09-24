15
Karen Lynch
President, Aetna, 55
William Taufic — Courtesy of Aetna
Already responsible for most of Aetna’s revenue, Lynch is set to take on an even greater role following CVS’s $69 billion acquisition of the company. She will preside over the health insurance side of the combined entity, guiding it through a union that could shift drug and insurance prices across America. It’s little wonder she’s being tapped: Lynch helped please shareholders with a smoother-than-expected exit from Aetna’s unprofitable Affordable Care Act business, with shares up 25% year over year.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|21
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|60535.0
|Profits ($M)
|1904.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|67,199.4