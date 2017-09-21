Julie Sweet
Accenture’s North America business grew 11% to $15.7 billion in revenue in 2016, Sweet’s first full year leading the region. In February, she revealed a plan to create “innovation hubs”—and 15,000 new jobs—in 10 U.S. cities, a departure for a company that has a history as a leader in outsourcing. Sweet, who reports to CEO Pierre Nanterme, has pledged to spend $1.4 billion on workforce training by the end of 2020. Meanwhile, she has raised her profile by attending CEO meetings with President Trump.
