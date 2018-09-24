32
Julie Sweet
CEO North America, Accenture, 50
Simon Dawson — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Sweet’s North America business, which accounts for roughly half of Accenture’s revenue, edged up nearly 4% in 2017, to $16.3 billion. The company is pushing aggressively into digital, cloud, and security services (Accenture calls the trio “the New”); they now account for about half of her region’s business. Investors seem to like the tech focus: The stock is up 27% over the past 12 months. Sweet is also investing in her people—Accenture has trained 60% of its North American workforce in new IT this year.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|38
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|36765.5
|Profits ($M)
|3445.1
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|110,471.4