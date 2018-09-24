14
Judith McKenna
President and CEO, Walmart International, 52
Celeste Sloman for Fortune
McKenna was promoted in February from Walmart U.S. COO to head of international—a business that, like everything else at Walmart, is massive. Its $118 billion in revenue would land it at No. 44 on the Global 500 if it were a stand-alone company. McKenna is overseeing a radical transformation of the portfolio, including Walmart’s acquisition of an approximately 77% stake in India’s largest online retailer, Flipkart. The $16 billion deal is the biggest ever in both the pure e-commerce sector and Walmart’s history.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|28
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|500343.00
|Profits ($M)
|9862.00
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|279,489.10