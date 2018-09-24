37
Jennifer Taubert
EVP, Worldwide Chairman, Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, 55
Courtesy of Johnson & Johnson
Taubert, who was promoted from her role overseeing pharmaceuticals in the Americas in June, runs the drug business that accounted for nearly 50% of the company’s 2017 revenue. In her previous role, she was a key advocate for J&J’s acquisition of Actelion, a $30 billion deal that was completed last summer. In the past 12 months, popular drugs like Darzalex and Imbruvica have led to double-digit growth in Taubert’s pharmaceutical segment and buoyed the company’s total revenue to $76.5 billion.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|43
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|76450.0
|Profits ($M)
|1300.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|377,034.5