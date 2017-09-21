43
Jennifer Taubert
Company Group Chairman, Johnson & Johnson, 54
Taubert is responsible for more than 30% of J&J’s $72 billion in revenue with her oversight of the health care titan’s pharma business in North America and Latin America. Expect the size of her operation to grow as J&J completes its $30 billion acquisition of biopharma company Actelion. Taubert advocated for the deal, which will add a sixth business unit to J&J’s pharma operations—this one focused on pulmonary hypertension. She also joined J&J’s management committee this year, upping her influence internally.