43
Jennifer Morgan
President, Americas and Asia Pacific Japan, SAP, 47
Morgan, an MPW “On Our Radar” pick in 2017, has had a speedy rise at SAP, going from head of regulated businesses to overseeing all of the Americas, Japan, and Asia Pacific in just five years. Her sprawling territory brought in more than $14 billion in revenue in 2017 and accounted for some 70% of the company’s cloud subscription and support revenue. The first-ever American woman to sit on SAP’s executive board, Morgan is also known for investigating—and closing—SAP North America’s gender pay gap.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|Newcomer?
|NEW
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|26445.6
|Profits ($M)
|4529.2
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|143,533.3