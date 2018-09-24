46
Helena Foulkes
CEO, Hudson’s Bay Company, 54
Foulkes finally landed a CEO job in 2018. It just wasn’t at CVS Health, where she had been leading its $81 billion retail pharmacy business. Instead, Foulkes moved to a different part of the retail universe, in February becoming CEO of Hudson’s Bay, a sprawling and money-losing conglomerate of department stores. She has moved quickly to fix the business, selling off Gilt Groupe, closing Lord & Taylor’s flagship, and merging HBC’s struggling Kaufhof chain with a German rival. But will it be enough?
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|12
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|11567.3
|Profits ($M)
|-468.4
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|1,473.8