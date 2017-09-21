Helena Foulkes

Though she oversees an $81 billion operation, ­Foulkes is struggling to keep customers in the habit of buying general merchandise when they visit a CVS to pick up a prescription. Comparable sales of so-called front-store items fell 1.5% last year and continue to decline as Foulkes’s efforts to enhance beauty and health care offerings have not been enough to replace the tobacco products it dropped three years ago. She is facing enormous pressure in what her boss, CVS Health CEO Larry Merlo, calls a “rebuilding year.”

