29
Heather Bresch
CEO, Mylan, 49
Eric Gaillard — Reuters
Mylan is still singed from the firestorm that erupted two years ago over price hikes to its EpiPen allergy shot. As pressure from President Trump and regulators has constrained drug pricing, Bresch is struggling to make money in the U.S.—particularly after cannibalizing Mylan’s own sales by launching a generic EpiPen. After a 20% drop in North American revenue in the first half of 2018, Mylan lowered its financial outlook for the year, and the board now says it’s exploring strategic options, which could include a merger.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|23
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|11907.7
|Profits ($M)
|696.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|19,493.6