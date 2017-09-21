Heather Bresch
Last year’s scandal over Mylan’s 500% price hike of the EpiPen, a potentially lifesaving allergy treatment, tarnished Bresch’s reputation, but it didn’t hurt her business as much as some expected. The company grew revenue 18%, to more than $11 billion in 2016, and forecasts growth of up to 13% this year, in part thanks to its acquisition of Swedish drugmaker Meda. But the EpiPen debacle took its toll in other ways: The company coughed up a $465 million settlement fine, prompting profits to drop 43%.
For more on Bresch, read Fortune’s 2015 feature, “Why Wall Street Loves to Hate Mylan’s CEO” and “Why the CEO Behind the EpiPen Controversy Remains One of Fortune’s Most Powerful Women.”
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|23
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|-
|Profits ($M)
|-
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|17627.5
VIDEO
Mylan NV CEO defends corporate inversion
Heather Bresch explains why she took the company overseas.