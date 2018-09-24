4
Ginni Rometty
Chairman, President, and CEO, IBM, 61
Krisztian Bocsi — Bloomberg via Getty Images
After five years of shrinking sales, IBM finally turned the corner in 2018, reporting modest revenue growth in January. Since then, Big Blue has posted a bump in sales each period, much of it coming from the old-school mainframe computing business. It’s a good sign for Rometty, but Wall Street is looking for clearer signals that IBM’s newer businesses, like its cloud-computing and data-crunching units, will lift the company for years to come. IBM’s stock is relatively flat over the past year, vs. a 16% rise for the S&P 500 index.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|6
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|79139.0
|Profits ($M)
|5753.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|135,600.8