24
Geisha Williams
President and CEO, PG&E, 57
Drew Kelly for Fortune
Williams made history when she joined the list last year as the first Latina to run a Fortune 500 company. Since then, PG&E’s finances have been scorched by the California wildfires, sending the stock tumbling by about a third. In June the company took a $2.5 billion charge against earnings for potential fire-related liabilities and in the future may face other fines related to the disaster. On a brighter note: PG&E last year met California’s 2020 renewable energy goals three years ahead of schedule.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|19
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|17135.0
|Profits ($M)
|1646.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|24,409.5