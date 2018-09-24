5
Gail Boudreaux
President and CEO, Anthem, 58
Courtesy of Anthem
Health care industry vet Boudreaux makes her return to the list at the helm of Anthem. In the position for less than a year, she’s already put the $90-billion-in-revenue insurer on the right trajectory, with the stock up 45% year over year. Since coming on board, Boudreaux has completed acquisitions of America’s 1st Choice, HealthSun, and Aspire Health. Previously, Boudreaux was CEO of UnitedHealthcare, the largest division within UnitedHealth Group—before leaving in 2014.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|-
|Newcomer?
|Return
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|90039.4
|Profits ($M)
|3842.8
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|70,439.6