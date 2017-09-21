Denise Morrison

Like the rest of Big Food, Campbell is struggling to adjust to consumers who want healthier fare. This year Morrison agreed to acquire a small organic food company and launched new products like a cookie line made with simple ingredients. It’s not just shoppers putting Campbell under pressure. Retailers have pushed packaged food companies to lower prices as supermarkets spar with Amazon and discounters. Morrison has yet to turn the tide; Campbell reported its 11th straight quarter of flat or declining sales in August.

