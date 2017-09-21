20
Debra Reed
Chairman, President, and CEO, Sempra Energy, 61
Reed became Sempra’s first female CEO in 2011 and has overseen a 128% increase in its share price since, vs. 64% for the S&P’s utilities index. And the growth is still coming. In August, Reed made the $10.2 billion energy giant’s largest deal ever—paying $9.5 billion for Texas’s Energy Future Holdings. Notably, her bid beat out Warren Buffett’s. The company also now draws half of its energy through hydro, solar, and wind power, and one of its subsidiaries owns the world’s largest lithium-ion battery energy storage facility.