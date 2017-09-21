34
Debra Crew
President and CEO, Reynolds American, British American Tobacco, 46
After two years running Reynolds American’s largest subsidiary, Crew became the company’s CEO in January, succeeding former chief Susan Cameron in the first female-to-female chief transfer of power in the S&P 500 since 2012. Crew’s move to the corner office, however, came in the midst of the company’s acquisition by British American Tobacco. Crew now reports to BAT’s CEO, though she remains at the helm of Reynolds, which becomes BAT’s largest profit center—with net income up 87% to $6.1 billion last year.