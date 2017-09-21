41
Crystal Hanlon
President, Northern Division, Home Depot, 52
Hanlon started her career at Home Depot as a cashier in 1985 and today runs its roughly $30 billion Northern Division. Since taking on the job in 2015, she has boosted sales without adding a single store to the region’s base of 795 locations. The do-it-yourself home-improvement giant has cashed in on the booming housing market rebound, prompting customers to spend big to spruce up their properties. Investors like what they see. The stock has outperformed the S&P over the past 12 months.