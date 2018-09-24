18
Cathy Engelbert
CEO, Deloitte, 53
On Engelbert’s watch, Deloitte has made big bets on technologies like blockchain, robotics, and cloud, including a splashy 2018 partnership with Google and SAP. Revenue, meanwhile, has been on the rise, reaching $19.9 billion in fiscal 2018, up more than 23% from when she took the reins in 2015. Such growth has endeared her to many in the Big Four accounting firm, yet it remains unclear whether she will serve a second term; her current four-year term expires in spring 2019.
