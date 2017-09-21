Cathy Engelbert
Since 31-year company vet Engelbert took the helm 2½ years ago, the professional services firm has grown at a steady pace. Deloitte’s revenue has increased nearly 6% year over year to $18.6 billion, and the company has added 6,000 new employees. Engelbert’s focus this year has been on positioning Deloitte, which already serves 80% of the Fortune 500, as an “innovation catalyst.” To that end, she has established a number of strategic partnerships with big tech companies, including Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and HP.
|15
Cathy Engelbert: How I decided to stay at Deloitte after my first pregnancy
The CEO of the Big Four firm talks about her decision to stay at work after her first pregnancy, and how she now deals with parental leave at the company.