44
Carolyn Tastad
Group President, North America, Procter & Gamble, 57
Mark Kauzlarich — Bloomberg via Getty Images
Tastad is trying to reignite revenue growth in the consumer giant’s $30 billion North America business, the company’s biggest and most profitable region. To do so, the P&G lifer is upping prices on key brands as she faces rising materials costs, increased competition, and a changing consumer landscape—headwinds that have in part triggered a 10% year-over-year decline in the stock. Tastad is doubling down on innovation, launching new products like Herbal Essences Bio: Renew and Tide Simply Plus Oxi.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|39
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|66832.0
|Profits ($M)
|9750.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|209,089.4