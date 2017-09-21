Carolyn Tastad
P&G is in the crosshairs of activist investor Nelson Peltz’s Trian Fund Management, which—with its roughly $3 billion stake in the consumer goods giant—is waging the biggest proxy fight in history for a seat on its board. That means the pressure is on for Tastad, who oversees P&G’s largest region—representing almost half of the company’s revenue. P&G has tried to ignite its sluggish growth by cutting costs. It has also shed more than 100 brands in order to focus on core ones like Tide and Pampers.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|37
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|71726
|Profits ($M)
|10508
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|238553.8
VIDEO
How Carolyn Tastad Will Help Execute P&G's New Plan
To re-emphasize North America