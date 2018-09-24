39
Bridget van Kralingen
SVP Blockchain, Industry Platforms, Accounts, and Partnerships, IBM, 55
Courtesy of IBM
Van Kralingen’s responsibilities at IBM include overseeing some of the company’s biggest customer accounts (think Bank of America, Coca-Cola, and CVS Caremark) and managing key partnerships with the likes of Apple and SAP. She’s also spearheading IBM’s push into cutting-edge technologies like blockchain that the company believes are key for future growth. Nearly one-third of IBM’s $79 billion in annual revenue falls under her purview, which encompasses a team of roughly 12,000 IBM workers.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|40
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|79139.0
|Profits ($M)
|5753.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|135,600.8