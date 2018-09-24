48
Bonnie Hammer
Chairman, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Cable Studio, Comcast, 68
Mary Rozzi
Last year Hammer grew profits and revenue for an unprecedented 14th consecutive year, raking in nearly $3 billion and $6 billion, respectively, despite increased competition. Her networks, which include USA, Bravo, and E!, average some 100 million viewers a week, helping make her portfolio the largest profit generator within NBCUniversal. The long-serving cable chief also negotiated key deals, including tying down the valuable World Wide Wrestling Raw series on USA through 2024.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|47
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|84526.0
|Profits ($M)
|22714.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|172,922.2