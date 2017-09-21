Barbara Rentler

Ross delivered a stellar year amid a tumultuous period for retail. As apparel brands declared bankruptcy and retailers closed, Rentler added 87 stores and increased revenue and profits. So far Ross’s off-price model—selling branded goods up to 60% below regular prices—has proved mostly immune to the e-commerce threat rocking the rest of the industry. The upward trend continues into the current fiscal year as Ross, with nearly $13 billion in annual sales, beat expectations for the first two quarters.