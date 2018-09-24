49
Anne Finucane
Vice Chairman; Chairman, BofA Merrill Lynch Intl., Bank of America, 66
Simon Dawson — Bloomberg via Getty Images
A decade after the financial crisis, BofA is finally performing again for investors—its stock price has nearly doubled over the past two years—and Finucane can take much of the credit. She oversees the bank’s customer data analytics, which helped its consumer and wealth-management group reap $11 billion in profit in 2017. She also leads its capital deployment group, which focuses on socially responsible lending and investing. Finucane’s biggest looming challenge: guiding the bank in Europe post-Brexit.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|50
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|100264.0
|Profits ($M)
|18232.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|301,745.0