44
Anna Manning
President and CEO, Reinsurance Group of America, 59
Manning, an MPW “On Our Radar” pick in 2016, moved up to the big leagues this year after succeeding Greig Woodring to become Reinsurance Group of America’s first female CEO in January. Groomed for the role since being appointed president in 2015, Manning helped lead one of the world’s largest life and health reinsurance companies to the most successful year in its 44-year history, growing 2016 revenue nearly 11% to $11.5 billion. The stock has responded with a 28% surge over the past 12 months.