36
Anna Manning
President and CEO, Reinsurance Group of America, 60
Courtesy of Reinsurance Group of America
Even in the face of persistently low interest rates in the U.S., Manning has continued to grow the top life reinsurer. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue increased 9% in 2017 to a record-breaking $12.5 billion, thanks in part to the company’s push into Asia. That business grew 33% last year amid rising interest in reinsurance in the region. Still, Manning’s job is not without its challenges. A deadly flu season in North America kept earnings subdued, heading into early 2018.
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|44
|Newcomer?
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|12515.8
|Profits ($M)
|1822.2
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|9,163.3