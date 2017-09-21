Ann Marie Campbell
Campbell runs Home Depot’s three U.S. operating divisions—a roughly $87-billion-in-sales business that’s on fire. In August the company topped earnings estimates for the 13th quarter in a row and upped its guidance for the second time this year. It was Home Depot’s highest-ever quarter by revenue and a period that saw online sales tick up 23%. The 32-year company veteran has also played a critical role in the retailer’s push into e-commerce, working to streamline operations for the more than 40% of digital sales picked up at its stores.
For more on Campbell read, our 2016 feature “How Home Depot’s Ann-Marie Campbell Rose from Cashier to the C-Suite.”
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|20
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2016, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|94595
|Profits ($M)
|42966
|Market Value as of 3/31/17 ($M)
|187879.9
VIDEO
What This Home Depot Exec Looks for in a Store
Ann-Marie Campbell explains