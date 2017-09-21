Ann Marie Campbell

Campbell runs Home ­Depot’s three U.S. operating divisions—a roughly $87-billion-in-sales business that’s on fire. In August the company topped earnings estimates for the 13th quarter in a row and upped its guidance for the second time this year. It was Home Depot’s highest-ever quarter by revenue and a period that saw online sales tick up 23%. The 32-year company veteran has also played a critical role in the retailer’s push into e-commerce, working to streamline operations for the more than 40% of digital sales picked up at its stores.

