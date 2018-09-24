16
Ann-Marie Campbell
EVP, U.S. Stores, Home Depot, 53
Audra Melton for Fortune
Campbell started her career at Home Depot as a cashier in South Florida. Now, 33 years later, she oversees 2,000 stores and about 90% of the company’s $101 billion in revenue, which is up nearly 7% over the previous year. In December the company announced an $11 billion investment plan, with nearly half going to brick-and-mortar locations. In addition to giving stores a face-lift, Campbell is adding lockers for self-service and online sales, since 47% of Home Depot’s online orders are picked up at physical locations.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|18
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|100904.0
|Profits ($M)
|8630.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|241,436.0