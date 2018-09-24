12
Angela Ahrendts
SVP of Retail and Online Stores, Apple, 58
Courtesy of Apple
Apple’s highest-ranking female exec continues the consumer tech giant’s epic quest to convert its brick-and-mortar stores into destinations. Ahrendts, who joined the board of Ralph Lauren this year, leads about 67,000 people, and her retail business, while not Apple’s fastest-growing, remains huge: eMarketer estimates that combined in-store and online sales are about $74.3 billion. Ahrendts has also been instrumental in expanding Apple’s reach in China, which now counts more than 40 stores.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|13
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|229234.0
|Profits ($M)
|48351.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|1,054,083.9