26
Amy Hood
EVP and CFO, Microsoft, 45
Microsoft’s first female CFO played a leading role in driving the tech stalwart’s stock to surpass its 1999 high for the first time this past year. The onetime banker is now the financial yin to CEO Satya Nadella’s yang, shepherding the company’s dramatic push into cloud computing, with profits up 26% in the last fiscal year. Hood has not only helped the Azure cloud business challenge
Amazon, but also presided over acquisitions such as LinkedIn, which contributed $2.3 billion to the company’s $90 billion in revenue.