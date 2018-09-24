20
Amy Hood
EVP and CFO, Microsoft, 46
David Ryder — Bloomberg via Getty Images
In the five years since becoming CFO, Hood has been a key architect of the tech company’s renaissance, during which its stock has returned nearly 300% (including more than 50% in the past year alone). In June, Microsoft celebrated hitting $100 billion in fiscal-year revenue for the first time, as well as the acquisition of developer forum GitHub, a $7.5 billion deal Hood helped engineer. A booming cloud business helped lift total revenue 14% in fiscal 2018—the company’s fastest sales growth in a decade.
|
Personal Information
|Previous Rank
|26
|Newcomer?
|-
|
Company Financials (2017, or most recently completed fiscal year)
|Revenues ($M)
|110360.0
|Profits ($M)
|16571.0
|Market Value as of 09/18/18 ($M)
|868,118.9