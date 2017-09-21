Abigail Johnson
Fidelity posted $15.9 billion in revenue in 2016—its fourth consecutive record year—while assets under administration climbed some 11%, to $5.7 trillion. Yet it is still struggling to stop the bleeding from its actively managed equity mutual funds; investors pulled $58 billion out of the products last year. In response, Johnson, who assumed her father’s chairman title in 2016, is goosing other parts of the business—lowering fees on passive investing products and allowing customers to track their Bitcoin holdings.
Read our July 2016 feature “Can Big Still Be Beautiful?” for more on how Peterson is helping to transform Johnson & Johnson.
